Cloudy at times on Thursday with a hint of possible rain and snow at highest levels. Otherwise quite sunny and warm.

Forecast for Thursday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 45-65%): Alcudia (8C) 16C, light east breeze. Andratx (6C) 17C, gentle southeast breeze easing to calm. Binissalem (4C) 18C, light east and southeast breezes. Deya (5C) 16C, light north breeze easing to calm. Palma (6C) 18C, light east breeze increasing to gentle west. Pollensa (6C) 17C, light east and southeast breezes. Porreres (3C) 18C, light east breeze. Sant Llorenç (6C) 17C, gentle east breeze. Santanyi (5C) 17C, light east breeze. Sineu (4C) 17C, light east and southeast breezes. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Wednesday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 17.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.0 Es Capdellà, 16.9 Capdepera and Palma University; Lows of -2.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), +1.8 Binissalem, 1.9 Lluc.