Mix of cloud and sunny spells on Friday. Very settled conditions lasting into next week, when highs are forecast to be around 22C.

Forecast for Friday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 50-70%):

Alcudia (6C) 15C, light east breeze easing to calm.

Andratx (6C) 16C, light southwest breeze in the morning, from the east in the afternoon.

Binissalem (3C) 18C, calm in the morning, light southeast breeze later on.

Deya (5C) 15C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.

Palma (6C) 18C, calm in the morning, light southerly breeze in the afternoon.

Pollensa (5C) 16C, light northeast breeze easing to calm.

Porreres (2C) 18C, calm in the morning, light southeast breeze in the afternoon.

Sant Llorenç (5C) 17C, light southeast breeze easing to calm.

Santanyi (4C) 16C, light southeast breeze.

Sineu (3C) 18C, calm.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Thursday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 18.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 18.0 Palma Airport and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of +1.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.9 Campos (Salines Llevant), 4.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).