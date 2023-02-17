A fine, sunny day in prospect on Saturday. Not much by way of breezes, and staying like this on Sunday and into next week. The cloud over north Africa on the MetSat image isn't heading Mallorca's way; the wind direction is predominantly east and northeast. Some cloud is forecast for Saturday night but very little during the day.

Forecast for Saturday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 40-65%): Alcudia (5C) 16C, light northeast breeze easing to calm. Andratx (6C) 16C, light southerly breeze easing to calm. Binissalem (3C) 19C, light east breeze easing to calm. Deya (5C) 16C, light north breeze veering southeast. Palma (3C) 19C, light east breeze easing to calm. Pollensa (5C) 17C, light northeast breeze easing to calm. Porreres (1C) 18C, light east breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç (4C) 17C, light southeast breeze easing to calm. Santanyi (3C) 16C, light east breeze. Sineu (3C) 18C, light east breeze veering south. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 19.3 Puerto Pollensa, 17.9 Binissalem and Llucmajor; Lows of -0.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), +1.8 Lluc, 2.2 Campos (Salines Llevant); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Palma University.