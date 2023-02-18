Sunny for most of Mallorca on Sunday and very still. Occasional cloud in areas and the possibility of some mist or fog.

As the Meteosat image for Saturday shows, the bank of cloud that had been over northern Africa did move towards the mainland and avoid the Balearics. The skies should remain pretty clear for much of the coming week, but there is a system edging in from the Atlantic which will be bringing a high probability of rain on Friday.

Forecast for Sunday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity 40-70%):

Alcudia (5C) 16C, light northeast breeze easing to calm.

Andratx (6C) 17C, light southwest and southeast breezes.

Binissalem (3C) 19C, calm in the morning, light southwest breeze in the afternoon.

Deya (6C) 16C, light north breeze easing to calm.

Palma (4C) 19C, light southwest breeze easing to calm.

Pollensa (5C) 16C, light northeast breeze easing to calm.

Porreres (0C) 20C, light east breeze easing to calm.

Sant Llorenç (3C) 17C, light southeast breeze easing to calm.

Santanyi (3C) 17C, calm.

Sineu (2C) 19C, calm.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Saturday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 19.2 Binissalem, 18.9 Sineu, 18.7 Pollensa; Lows of -1.6 Son Torrella (Escorca),-0.6 Campos (Can Sion), -0.3 Lluc; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Petra.