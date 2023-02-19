Another fine and sunny day for most of Mallorca. But mist and fog are forecast in areas. In parts of the Tramuntana, this may be around for much of the day.

Forecast for Monday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity 45-60%): Alcudia (6C) 17C, light southeast breeze backing northerly. Andratx (6C) 18C, light southeast breeze easing to calm. Binissalem (5C) 21C, light east breeze. Deya (7C) 18C, calm. Palma (5C) 20C, light southeast breeze easing to calm. Pollensa (6C) 18C, light southeast breeze easing to calm. Porreres (2C) 20C, light east breeze. Sant Llorenç (4C) 18C, light southeast breeze easing to calm. Santanyi (3C) 18C, light east breeze. Sineu (5C) 20C, light southeast breeze. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Sunday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 19.6 Llucmajor, 19.5 Palma University, 19.1 Binissalem and Porreres; Lows of -1.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), -0.4 Lluc, +0.4 Campos (Salines Llevant); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Es Capdellà, Llucmajor (Cap Blanc), Porreres.