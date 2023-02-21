Cloudier day forecast for Wednesday with sunny spells; a likelihood of fog in the northern Tramuntana area. A low probability of rain, but this is due to increase on Thursday; rain is on the cards for the whole weekend and into the start of next week. Weather stations are now indicating less of a fall in temperature than was the case on Monday - highs of around 14C rather than 11C at the weekend. Rain could fall as snow down to 900 metres on Saturday.

Forecast for Wednesday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 50-70%): Alcudia (7C) 17C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light north. Andratx (7C) 18C, gentle north breeze easing to light. Binissalem (4C) 20C, light southeast-east breezes. Deya (6C) 17C, light north breeze easing to calm. Palma (8C) 19C, light southwest breeze backing easterly. Pollensa (6C) 17C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm. Porreres (5C) 21C, calm in the morning, light east breeze in the afternoon. Sant Llorenç (7C) 18C, light northwest breeze backing southerly. Santanyi (6C) 19C, light north breeze backing southwest. Sineu (6C) 19C, calm in the morning, light northeast breeze in the afternoon. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Tuesday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 21.6 Sa Pobla, 21.2 Palma Airport, 21.1 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of +1.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.2 Palma University, 3.6 Binissalem.