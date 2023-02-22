A cloudy day for most of Mallorca on Thursday. The cloud is expected to be quite heavy at times but the chances of rain are minimal. There will also be some more fog around in the morning.

The breezes, as can be seen, are from the south, meaning that it will be quite warm but also that more African dust will push its way into the atmosphere. Aemet is forecasting rain for Friday, and this may well be muddy. Forecast for Thursday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 55-65%): Alcudia (6C) 20C, gentle south breeze. Andratx (6C) 17C, gentle southeast-south breezes. Binissalem (4C) 19C, light south breeze. Deya (5C) 17C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southeast. Palma (8C) 17C, gentle south breeze easing to light. Pollensa (6C) 21C, moderate south breeze. Porreres (5C) 19C, gentle south breeze. Sant Llorenç (7C) 19C, gentle south breeze. Santanyi (5C) 17C, gentle south breeze. Sineu (7C) 19C, gentle south breeze. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Wednesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 20.3 Binissalem, 20.0 Sineu, 19.8 Llucmajor; Lows of +2.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.0 Lluc, 3.3 Palma University.