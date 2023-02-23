Cloudy for the whole of Mallorca on Friday with a high probability of some rain, which may be of the muddy variety. Thunderstorms possible in the evening and overnight. Still some fog in areas as well.

While breezes are expected to be minimal for much of the day, the wind is forecast to pick up in the evening and it will be from the north. The lower temperatures that Aemet has been warning of look as if they may come on Monday. Weather stations are currently suggesting a reasonable weekend with some sunny spells and highs of 15 and 16C. But on Monday, the temperatures are due to drop several degrees.

Forecast for Friday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 75-85%):

Alcudia (7C) 16C, light westerly increasing to moderate northwest breeze by the evening.

Andratx (6C) 16C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate north.

Binissalem (5C) 14C, calm in the morning, fresh northwesterly later in the day.

Deya (6C) 13C, light north breeze increasing to gentle.

Palma (10C) 14C, calm increasing by the evening to moderate north breeze.

Pollensa (7C) 15C, calm increasing to moderate northwest breeze.

Porreres (7C) 17C, calm increasing to moderate north breeze.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 16C, calm increasing to fresh north breeze.

Santanyi (7C) 17C, calm increasing to moderate north breeze.

Sineu (7C) 16C, calm increasing to moderate north breeze.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 18.5 Pollensa, 18.3 Puerto Pollensa, 17.9 Arta; Lows of +2.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.1 Lluc, 6.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).