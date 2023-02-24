The rain that was forecast for Friday, by the time of this report (5pm), failed to materialise to any great extent. However, Aemet tracking shows cloud pushing in from the south and affecting Mallorca from approximately 7pm on Friday evening. As to Saturday, the same tracking suggests that this cloud will move away from Mallorca around 7am or 8am. Weather stations on the island are indicating rain and possible thunderstorms overnight and into the morning but clearing to give some sunny spells by the afternoon.

Forecast for Saturday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 55-60%): Alcudia (6C) 15C, fresh northwest breeze easing to calm. Andratx (5C) 14C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light. Binissalem (2C) 15C, light westerly breeze. Deya (5C) 13C, light north breeze easing to calm. Palma (5C) 14C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light. Pollensa (6C) 15C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light. Porreres (2C) 15C, calm increasing to light west breeze. Sant Llorenç (4C) 15C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm. Santanyi (3C) 15C, light southwest and west breezes. Sineu (3C) 15C, light west breeze. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 5pm) - Highs of 18.8 Palma Airport, 18.5 Campos (Can Sion), 18.2 Llucmajor; Lows of +3.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 4.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.0 Lluc; Rainfall of 1.4 litres per square metre Capdepera, Portocolom, Son Servera.