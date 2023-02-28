So, Storm Juliette is easing off, leaving only weather alerts for rough coastal conditions on Wednesday - amber for the Tramuntana, north/northeast, and east until 3am and then yellow until 3pm.

The high winds of Tuesday are due to be replaced by modest breezes. Some slight risk of rain and also of a spot of snow down to 900 metres, but there should be a reasonable amount of sun for much of the island. However, it will still be quite cold.

For Thursday and Friday, weather stations are suggesting 50 to 60 per cent probability of rain with snow possible at 700-800 metres but also some sun. Temperatures are currently forecast to remain low, with a real improvement in these not expected until Sunday.

Forecast for Wednesday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 50-60%):

Alcudia (5C) 14C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest.

Andratx (4C) 12C, light north breeze.

Binissalem (-1C) 11C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm.

Deya (3C) 10C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.

Palma (4C) 14C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light.

Pollensa (4C) 14C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest.

Porreres (-2C) 13C, light northwest breeze.

Sant Llorenç (3C) 14C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north.

Santanyi (2C) 13C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.

Sineu (0C) 12C, light northwest and north breezes.

Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - A high of 12.7 in Puerto Pollensa; Lows of -0.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), +3.1 Son Servera; Gusts of 122 km/h Capdepera, 91 Portocolom, 89 Puerto Pollensa; Precipitation of 116.4 litres per square metre Son Torrella (Escorca), 98.8 Palma University, 94.8 Es Capdellà.