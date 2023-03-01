Meteorological spring having sprung on Wednesday and produced some decent amounts of sun, the second day of the weather people's spring will be more like winter.

Occasional sunny spells on Thursday, but mainly cloudy and with the chance of snow down to 800 metres. Rain is likely for the whole island and may be accompanied by thunderstorms in eastern areas. Quite breezy again in the north and east of Mallorca.

Temperatures continuing to struggle, and there is a yellow alert for low temperatures for the whole of the island from midnight Wednesday to 9am Thursday; forecast lows of -3C in the Tramuntana and -1C elsewhere.

Forecast for Thursday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 55-65%):

Alcudia (5C) 14C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate.

Andratx (4C) 12C, gentle north breeze easing to light.

Binissalem (-1C) 11C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north.

Deya (2C) 11C, gentle north breeze.

Palma (1C) 14C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north.

Pollensa (3C) 14C, moderate northeast and north breezes.

Porreres (-2C) 12C, moderate northeast and north breezes.

Sant Llorenç (3C) 12C, moderate northeast and north breezes.

Santanyi (1C) 11C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle.

Sineu (-1C) 12C, moderate north breeze.

Wednesday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 20.4 Puerto Pollensa, 14.9 Portocolom, 14.5 Son Servera; Lows of +0.1 Campos (Can Sion), 0.8 Campos (Salines Llevant), 0.9 Son Torrella (Escorca); Precipitation of 7.2 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 0.4 Son Servera.