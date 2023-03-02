Rather like Thursday, Friday will be mainly cloudy but with some sunny spells; the best of the sun is forecast for northern areas. Outside chance of a spot of rain. If there's any snow, it will be at around 900 to 1000 metres.

Otherwise, there are still low overnight temperatures. There is a yellow alert for low temperatures in the Tramuntana (-2C) from midnight Thursday to 9am Friday. Aemet has also issued a yellow alert for low temperatures on Friday night up to 9am Saturday for the Tramuntana (-2C) and for the south and interior (-1C).

Looking ahead to next week, a big improvement is currently forecast - up to 22C by Wednesday. The weekend's weather looks reasonable as well - a good deal of sun and a high of 18C.

Forecast for Friday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity 55-65%):

Alcudia (6C) 14C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light northwest.

Andratx (5C) 13C, light southeast breeze easing to calm.

Binissalem (2C) 12C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light northwest.

Deya (4C) 11C, light north breeze easing to calm.

Palma (4C) 13C, light east breeze backing northwest.

Pollensa (5C) 15C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light northwest.

Porreres (1C) 12C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest.

Sant Llorenç (4C) 13C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest.

Santanyi (3C) 12C, gentle north breeze easing to calm.

Sineu (2C) 12C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Thursday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 15.6 Puerto Pollensa, 12.9 Palma University, 12.4 Es Capdellà; Lows of -3.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), -0.8 Binissalem, -0.5 Palma University, -0.2 Sa Pobla; Precipitation of 8.3 litres per square metre Santanyi.