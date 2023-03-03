A fine and sunny Saturday for Mallorca. Slight possibility of a shower in eastern areas, but the forecast is otherwise good. Still cold at night. There is a yellow alert for low temperatures from midnight Friday to 9am Saturday - Tramuntana (-2C), the south and the interior (-1C).

Forecast for Saturday (UV rating 3/4; daytime humidity 40-55%): Alcudia (6C) 15C, light north breeze easing to calm. Andratx (6C) 14C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm. Binissalem (2C) 15C, light westerly breeze. Deya (4C) 12C, light west breeze easing to calm. Palma (1C) 15C, gentle southwest breeze easing light northwest. Pollensa (5C) 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm. Porreres (0C) 15C, light west breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç (3C) 15C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Santanyi (3C) 15C, gentle west breeze easing to calm. Sineu (1C) 15C, light west breeze easing to calm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 18.8 Puerto Pollensa, 15.3 Es Capdellà, 15.1 Palma Port; Lows of +0.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 0.6 Campos (Salines Llevant), 1.8 Palma Airport; Precipitation 9.4 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 2.5 Santanyi, 2.4 Palma University.