A generally fine and sunny Sunday for most of Mallorca; it may be cloudy in the southeast of the island. There is a yellow alert for low temperatures from midnight Saturday to 9am Sunday - Tramuntana (-2C), the south of Mallorca (-1C). Freezing or sub-zero temperatures are not forecast for the rest of the week, with temperatures rising; a high of around 22C expected later in the week, with lows of 5C.

Breezes on Sunday will predominantly be from the south and southwest. Warmer air moving in could well trigger thunderstorms overnight on Sunday, when there is a high probability of rain for the whole of the island. Some mist is also possible on Sunday evening.

The rest of Monday looks decent, as does the whole week.

Forecast for Sunday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 55-70%):

Alcudia (5C) 17C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate.

Andratx (6C) 15C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south.

Binissalem (2C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle.

Deya (5C) 14C, light west breeze increasing to moderate south.

Palma (1C) 15C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle.

Pollensa (4C) 18C, light north breeze backing southwest.

Porreres (2C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze.

Sant Llorenç (4C) 17C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light.

Santanyi (2C) 15C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light.

Sineu (2C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Saturday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 17.8 Puerto Pollensa, 17.2 Es Capdellà, 16.7 Pollensa; Lows of -1.0 Campos (Can Sion), -0.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), -0.2 Binissalem; Rainfall 0.4 litres per square metre Porreres.