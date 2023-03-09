There was rather more cloud on Thursday than had been forecast. The reason was cloud being blown in from the mainland. The pattern is predominantly westerly, and wind in parts of the mainland has been quite fierce. In Mallorca on Friday, it will be pretty breezy in areas (40 kilometres per hour), but with weather stations indicating a mainly sunny day. As to temperatures, it is still being forecast that these could reach 25C on Saturday in northern areas of Mallorca.

Forecast for Friday (UV rating 4/5; daytime humidity 35-45%): Alcudia (11C) 22C, fresh westerly breeze easing to moderate. Andratx (10C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle northwest. Binissalem (10C) 21C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle. Deya (9C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest. Palma (11C) 21C, moderate west and northwest breezes. Pollensa (11C) 22C, strong west breeze easing to fresh. Porreres (10C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle. Sant Llorenç (12C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to light. Santanyi (11C) 21C, fresh west breeze easing to light. Sineu (11C) 21C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Thursday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 23.7 Pollensa, 23.4 Son Servera, 23.1 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of +2.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.3 Palma University, 9.5 Campos (Can Sion); Gusts of 54 kilometres per hour Portocolom, 52 Banyalbufar, 50 Pollensa.