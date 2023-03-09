There was rather more cloud on Thursday than had been forecast. The reason was cloud being blown in from the mainland. The pattern is predominantly westerly, and wind in parts of the mainland has been quite fierce. In Mallorca on Friday, it will be pretty breezy in areas (40 kilometres per hour), but with weather stations indicating a mainly sunny day. As to temperatures, it is still being forecast that these could reach 25C on Saturday in northern areas of Mallorca.
Friday's weather in Mallorca
Quite windy on Friday
