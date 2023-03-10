For several days, forecasts from weather stations have indicated that Saturday will be the warmest day of the currently exceptional conditions for early March. The highs forecast below may well therefore be exceeded, the Aemet met agency suggesting a maximum of 27C. On the mainland, highs of 30C are being forecast for eastern areas.

The general forecast for Saturday is for sunny skies with occasional cloud and remaining quite windy at times (30 kilometres per hour and more). Sunday isn't forecast to be as warm but very good nonetheless. Forecast for Saturday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity 35-45%): Alcudia (13C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light. Andratx (11C) 21C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light. Binissalem (12C) 24C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest. Deya (10C) 22C, light west-southwest breezes. Palma (12C) 25C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southeast. Pollensa (14C) 25C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle. Porreres (11C) 25C, fresh west breeze easing to light. Sant Llorenç (13C) 26C, fresh west breeze easing to light. Santanyi (11C) 22C, moderate west breeze easing to light. Sineu (13C) 25C, moderate west breeze easing to light. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 25.3 Son Servera, 23.7 Puerto Pollensa, 23.6 Capdepera; Lows of 7.5 Campos (Can Sion), 8.7 Lluc, 9.2 Palma; Gusts of 65 kilometres per hour Binissalem, 64 Santa Maria, 60 Pollensa.