More clear and sunny skies on Sunday. Some cloud around at times, and the wind will generally be down on what it was on Saturday. As will be the temperatures. Still very warm for the time of year, though; up to nine degrees above average.

Forecast for Sunday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity 50-65%): Alcudia (11C) 22C, light southeast breeze easing to calm. Andratx (11C) 20C, light north breeze easing to calm. Binissalem (11C) 23C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light. Deya (10C) 20C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Palma (10C) 21C, gentle southwest and west breezes. Pollensa (11C) 23C, light north breeze easing to calm. Porreres (9C) 23C, gentle south-southwest breezes. Sant Llorenç (11C) 21C, moderate south breeze easing to light. Santanyi (9C) 20C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest. Sineu (11C) 24C, gentle south breeze. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Saturday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 28.4 Son Servera, 27.8 Puerto Pollensa, 27.1 Palma Port, 26.9 Capdepera and Sa Pobla; Lows of 6.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.6 Campos (Can Sion); Gusts of 59 kilometres per hour Banyalbufar, 58 Campos (Salines Llevant).