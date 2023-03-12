While most of Mallorca can expect a good deal of warm sun on Monday, there is the prospect of mist and fog. Weather stations indicating that this could linger all day in southeastern areas, that there could be fog in Palma early on and again in the evening, and that mist or fog is possible on Alcudia Bay and in the northeast in the evening.

It will again be quite windy in areas on Monday, especially in the northern Tramuntana and north of the island - 40 kilometres per hour or more.

Otherwise, temperatures may well be up slightly on Sunday's.

Forecast for Monday (UV rating 5/6; daytime humidity 50-65%):

Alcudia (11C) 24C, moderate to fresh southwest breezes.

Andratx (10C) 20C, light south and east breezes.

Binissalem (10C) 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west.

Deya (10C) 22C, moderate south breeze increasing to strong.

Palma (13C) 21C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west.

Pollensa (11C) 25C, moderate south breeze increasing to fresh southwest.

Porreres (8C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 22C, gentle south breeze easing to light.

Santanyi (8C) 20C, gentle south breeze easing to light.

Sineu (10C) 23C, moderate south breeze.

Sunday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 25.3 Palma Port, 24.9 Pollensa; Lows of 8.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.1 Campos (Can Sion), 10.6 Son Servera; Gusts of 63 kilometres per hour Binissalem, 58 Santa Maria, 57 Palma Port.