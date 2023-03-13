Another sunny day with some occasional cloud but very windy. There are yellow alerts for high winds for the Tramuntana region and the interior from midnight Monday to 5pm; gusts of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour. Even if there aren't alerts, it will be windy elsewhere - forecast general wind speeds of 30 (fresh) and 40 (strong) km/h.

Temperatures expected to be down a little compared with Monday's. Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity 30-40%): Alcudia (11C) 22C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate. Andratx (11C) 19C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle. Binissalem (9C) 19C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light south. Deya (9C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to light. Palma (12C) 21C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light west. Pollensa (9C) 23C, strong west breeze easing to moderate. Porreres (8C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle west. Sant Llorenç (10C) 20C, moderate west and northwest breezes. Santanyi (9C) 20C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle west. Sineu (9C) 19C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light southwest. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 26.0 Banyalbufar, 25.7 Lluc, 25.4 Pollensa; Lows of 3.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.5 Campos (Can Sion), 7.3 Lluc; Gusts of 90 kilometres per hour Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 74 Puerto Soller, 69 Banyalbufar.