A Wednesday of sun and occasional cloud for most of Mallorca; eastern areas can expect more by the way of cloud.

Breezes down after what was a gusty morning on Tuesday and temperatures also down a touch, but still above average for this time in March. Overnight on Monday into Tuesday, highs outstripped those during the day on Tuesday - "tropical" temperatures of 22.6C in Puerto Soller and 22.5 in Pollensa. These did then drop to around 16C, so not a tropical night as such, as the temperature cannot fall below 20C in order to qualify as one.

Forecast for Wednesday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity 35-60%):

Alcudia (9C) 19C, light northeast breeze easing to calm.

Andratx (8C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to calm.

Binissalem (7C) 20C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.

Deya (8C) 17C, calm.

Palma (9C) 20C, light northwest breeze.

Pollensa (9C) 20C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.

Porreres (5C) 21C, light east breeze easing to calm.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 19C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south.

Santanyi (5C) 19C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle west.

Sineu (7C) 21C, light southeast breeze easing to calm.

Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 22.2 Son Servera, 21.7 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 4.8 Campos (Can Sion), 6.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.9 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 116 kilometres per hour Serra Alfabia, 80 Capdepera, 75 Pollensa.