A predominantly sunny Friday, cloud most expected in parts of the interior and in the southeast, where the breezes are due to be strongest - 30 kilometres per hour or so.

The outlook at present is reasonably settled. An increasing possibility of some rain from Sunday heading into next week, but nothing dramatic and with temperatures remaining steady. Forecast for Friday (UV rating 5/6; daytime humidity 45-65%): Alcudia (10C) 19C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light. Andratx (9C) 20C, moderate east breeze easing to calm. Binissalem (8C) 21C, gentle east breeze. Deya (8C) 20C, light north breeze easing to calm. Palma (10C) 22C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle. Pollensa (9C) 21C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light. Porreres (8C) 20C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east. Sant Llorenç (10C) 18C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east. Santanyi (9C) 19C, fresh east breeze easing to gentle. Sineu (9C) 19C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Thursday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 25.1 Puerto Pollensa, 22.6 Pollensa, 22.0 Muro; Lows of 1.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.6 Lluc, 3.3 Campos (Can Sion).