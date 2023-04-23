The Aemet met agency reports that a mass of hot air from Africa will produce temperatures in Mallorca more in keeping with the summer by the end of the week.

The effects are expected to be felt from Thursday, with certain weather stations on the island pointing to a high of 30C on Wednesday. Friday (April 28), Aemet suggests, will be the hottest day with a possible high of 35C. In the case of one "hotspot" weather station, Binissalem, the forecast is at present for 33C on Friday and 35C on Saturday.

It could be that historical temperature records for April will be set, Aemet noting that there have been previous periods of intense heat in April but indicating that episodes like the one expected for this week "will become more frequent over the coming decades".