Check out this morning's minimum temperatures registered on the island.

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

17 Port de Pollença

17 Far de Capdepera

17 Pollença

16 Palma, Portopí

16 Banyalbufar

15 Sóller, Puerto

15 Portocolom

15 Santanyí

15 Colònia de Sant Pere

15 Sa Pobla

15 Muro

14 Aerop. Palma

14 Manacor

14 Santa Maria

14 Son Servera

14 Binissalem

14 Andratx, Sant Elm

14 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

13 Sineu

13 Llucmajor

13 Porreres

13 Artà

13 Calvià

12 Escorca, Lluc

12 Campos, Salines

12 Petra

12 Palma, Universitat

11 Campos

9 Serra d'Alfàbia

8 Escorca, Son Torrella

Palma is 22 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with moderate easterly winds and a low of 11.

It’s 23 and blustery in Calvia with hazy sunshine and an overnight temperature of 11 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Andratx.

It’s a foggy start to the day in Campos with sunshine and easterly winds in the afternoon, a high of 21 degrees and a low of 10.

Tourists and locals will be happy to see sunshine in Alcudia today; it’s 21 degrees, but the wind will make it feel cooler and the temperature will drop to 14 overnight.

Deya is 21 degrees and sunny with southeasterly winds and a low of 11.

These were the maximum temperatures registered Monday on the island.

T máx ( ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

25 Palma, Univ.

25 Port de Pollença

25 Pollença

24 Petra

24 Sa Pobla

24 Porreres

23 Portocolom

23 Binissalem

23 Santa Maria

23 Manacor

23 Calvià

23 Palma, Portopí

22 Sineu

22 Campos

22 Llucmajor

22 Son Servera

22 Colònia de Sant Pere

22 Santanyí

22 Artà

21 Aerop. Palma

21 Sóller, Puerto

21 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

21 Escorca, Lluc

21 Andratx, Sant Elm

21 Campos, Salines

20 Muro

20 Far de Capdepera

20 Banyalbufar

18 Escorca, Son Torrella

16 Serra d'Alfàbia

Check below for the forecast for the next few days.