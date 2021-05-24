Check out this morning's minimum temperatures registered on the island.
17 Port de Pollença
17 Far de Capdepera
17 Pollença
16 Palma, Portopí
16 Banyalbufar
15 Sóller, Puerto
15 Portocolom
15 Santanyí
15 Colònia de Sant Pere
15 Sa Pobla
15 Muro
14 Aerop. Palma
14 Manacor
14 Santa Maria
14 Son Servera
14 Andratx, Sant Elm
14 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
13 Sineu
13 Llucmajor
13 Porreres
13 Artà
13 Calvià
12 Escorca, Lluc
12 Campos, Salines
12 Petra
12 Palma, Universitat
11 Campos
9 Serra d'Alfàbia
8 Escorca, Son Torrella
Palma is 22 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with moderate easterly winds and a low of 11.
It’s 23 and blustery in Calvia with hazy sunshine and an overnight temperature of 11 degrees.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Andratx.
It’s a foggy start to the day in Campos with sunshine and easterly winds in the afternoon, a high of 21 degrees and a low of 10.
Tourists and locals will be happy to see sunshine in Alcudia today; it’s 21 degrees, but the wind will make it feel cooler and the temperature will drop to 14 overnight.
Deya is 21 degrees and sunny with southeasterly winds and a low of 11.
These were the maximum temperatures registered Monday on the island.
25 Palma, Univ.
25 Port de Pollença
25 Pollença
24 Petra
24 Sa Pobla
24 Porreres
23 Portocolom
23 Binissalem
23 Santa Maria
23 Manacor
23 Calvià
23 Palma, Portopí
22 Sineu
22 Campos
22 Llucmajor
22 Son Servera
22 Colònia de Sant Pere
22 Artà
21 Aerop. Palma
21 Sóller, Puerto
21 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
21 Escorca, Lluc
21 Andratx, Sant Elm
21 Campos, Salines
20 Muro
20 Far de Capdepera
20 Banyalbufar
18 Escorca, Son Torrella
16 Serra d'Alfàbia
Check below for the forecast for the next few days.
