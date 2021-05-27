These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

19 P.Palma

18 P.Sóller

18 Banyalbufar

18 Capdepera

17 Portocolom

17 Aerop.Palma

17 Santanyí

17 Llucmajor

17 Sta Maria

17 Andratx

17 P.Pollença

17 Pollença

17 C St Pere

17 Campos, Salines

16 Porreres

16 Sa Pobla

16 Sineu

16 Llucmajor, Cap B.

16 Binissalem

16 Muro

16 Calvià

16 Palma Univ

16 Manacor

16 Petra

15 S.Servera

15 Campos

15 Artà

14 Lluc

12 Alfàbia

11 Escorca

Morning rain in Palma will clear away by lunchtime and it will be mostly sunny for the rest of the day with a high of 24 degrees, a light wind and a low of 14.

Check below the radar on how the weather is taking place by the Met Office as occasional mud showers are expected this morning.

#FelizViernes #Baleares

Cielo cubierto con apertura de claros a partir de la tarde.

Precipitaciones en general débiles y ocasionales que pueden ir acompañadas de barro y de tormenta.



Predicción:

Calvia is overcast this morning and sunny this afternoon and the daytime temperature of 25 degrees will drop to 14 after dark.

Llucmajor kicks off the day with black clouds and the possibility of showers, but it should cheer up this afternoon with a daytime high of 26 and an overnight low of 15 degrees.

It’s 24 and mostly cloudy in Muro with sunny intervals, a light northeasterly wind and a low of 14 degrees.

It’s cloudy and wet in Deya with a high of 24 and an overnight temperature of 14 degrees.

These were yesterday's maximum temperatures registered on the island.

T máx ºC hoy jueves en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

26 Binissalem

26 Porreres

25 Palma, Universitat

25 Campos

25 Santa Maria

25 Llucmajor

24 Calvià

24 Pollença

24 Sineu

24 Sa Pobla

24 Colònia de Sant Pere

24 Port de Pollença

24 Far de Capdepera

24 Petra

Check below the forecast for the next few days.