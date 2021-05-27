These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
19 P.Palma
18 P.Sóller
18 Banyalbufar
18 Capdepera
17 Portocolom
17 Aerop.Palma
17 Santanyí
17 Llucmajor
17 Sta Maria
17 Andratx
17 P.Pollença
17 Pollença
17 C St Pere
17 Campos, Salines
16 Porreres
16 Sa Pobla
16 Sineu
16 Binissalem
16 Muro
16 Calvià
16 Palma Univ
16 Manacor
16 Petra
15 S.Servera
15 Campos
15 Artà
14 Lluc
12 Alfàbia
11 Escorca
Morning rain in Palma will clear away by lunchtime and it will be mostly sunny for the rest of the day with a high of 24 degrees, a light wind and a low of 14.
Check below the radar on how the weather is taking place by the Met Office as occasional mud showers are expected this morning.
Calvia is overcast this morning and sunny this afternoon and the daytime temperature of 25 degrees will drop to 14 after dark.
Llucmajor kicks off the day with black clouds and the possibility of showers, but it should cheer up this afternoon with a daytime high of 26 and an overnight low of 15 degrees.
It’s 24 and mostly cloudy in Muro with sunny intervals, a light northeasterly wind and a low of 14 degrees.
It’s cloudy and wet in Deya with a high of 24 and an overnight temperature of 14 degrees.
These were yesterday's maximum temperatures registered on the island.
en #Mallorca:
26 Binissalem
26 Porreres
25 Palma, Universitat
25 Campos
25 Santa Maria
25 Llucmajor
24 Calvià
24 Pollença
24 Sineu
24 Sa Pobla
24 Colònia de Sant Pere
24 Port de Pollença
24 Far de Capdepera
24 Petra pic.twitter.com/Y80yKcxVaj
Check below the forecast for the next few days.
