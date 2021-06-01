Mallorca.

26-02-2021Xesca Serra

These are today's minimum temperatures registered this morning by the Met Office.

It’s a wet and windy this morning in Palma and overcast for the rest of the day, with occasional thunderstorms, a high of 27 and a low of 16.

Calvia is stormy too with a high of 27 degrees, moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 15.

It’s 24 degrees and raining in Felanitx with winds gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour and a low of 18.

Muro is miserable today, with thunder and lightning, strong northeasterly winds and a daytime high of 27 dropping to 15 after dark.

Valdemossa is 23 degrees with strong winds and thunderstorms, some sunny intervals and a low of 14.

Check below the forecast for the next few days.

