These are today's minimum temperatures registered this morning by the Met Office.

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

19 P.Palma

19 P.Sóller

19 Banyalbufar

18 Portocolom

18 Aerop.Palma

18 Santanyí

18 Capdepera

18 Palma Univ

18 Campos, Salines

18 Calvià

17 Porreres

17 Pollença

17 S.Servera

17 Sa Pobla

17 Muro

17 C St Pere

17 Camposhttps://t.co/RemHT70iJ1 pic.twitter.com/r9ccfsdNVP — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 2, 2021

It’s a wet and windy this morning in Palma and overcast for the rest of the day, with occasional thunderstorms, a high of 27 and a low of 16.

Calvia is stormy too with a high of 27 degrees, moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 15.

It’s 24 degrees and raining in Felanitx with winds gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour and a low of 18.

Muro is miserable today, with thunder and lightning, strong northeasterly winds and a daytime high of 27 dropping to 15 after dark.

Valdemossa is 23 degrees with strong winds and thunderstorms, some sunny intervals and a low of 14.

Check below the forecast for the next few days.