These are today's minimum temperatures registered this morning by the Met Office.
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 2, 2021
19 P.Palma
19 P.Sóller
19 Banyalbufar
18 Portocolom
18 Aerop.Palma
18 Santanyí
18 Capdepera
18 Palma Univ
18 Campos, Salines
18 Calvià
17 Porreres
17 Pollença
17 S.Servera
17 Sa Pobla
17 Muro
17 C St Pere
17 Campos
It’s a wet and windy this morning in Palma and overcast for the rest of the day, with occasional thunderstorms, a high of 27 and a low of 16.
Calvia is stormy too with a high of 27 degrees, moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 15.
It’s 24 degrees and raining in Felanitx with winds gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour and a low of 18.
Muro is miserable today, with thunder and lightning, strong northeasterly winds and a daytime high of 27 dropping to 15 after dark.
Valdemossa is 23 degrees with strong winds and thunderstorms, some sunny intervals and a low of 14.
Check below the forecast for the next few days.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST
