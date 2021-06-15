Colònia de Sant Jordi, Mallorca.

25-04-2021

It’s 35 degrees and mostly sunny in Palma with a strong northeasterly wind in the morning and a low of 19.

Calvia is 34 with hazy sunshine, strong winds and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

It’s sunny but blustery in Llucmajor with a high of 34 degrees falling to 21 after dark.

Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 33 degrees with an easterly wind and a low of 20.

And it’s 36, hot and sunny in Soller with winds gusting between 20 and 40 kilometres an hour and an overnight temperature of 21.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

Below is the forecast for the next few days

