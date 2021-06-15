It’s 35 degrees and mostly sunny in Palma with a strong northeasterly wind in the morning and a low of 19.
Calvia is 34 with hazy sunshine, strong winds and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.
It’s sunny but blustery in Llucmajor with a high of 34 degrees falling to 21 after dark.
Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 33 degrees with an easterly wind and a low of 20.
And it’s 36, hot and sunny in Soller with winds gusting between 20 and 40 kilometres an hour and an overnight temperature of 21.
These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.
T mín ºC hoy miércoles en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 16, 2021
en #Mallorca
24 Palma, Portopí
24 Far de Capdepera
23 Banyalbufar
23 Llucmajor
22 Santanyí
22 Portocolom
22 Sóller, Puerto
22 Escorca, Lluc
22 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
22 Port de Pollença
22 Campos, Salines
21 Porreres pic.twitter.com/h5plAQYGbH
Below is the forecast for the next few days
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/VSYd98rBXO— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 16, 2021
Currently there are no comments.