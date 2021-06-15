It’s 35 degrees and mostly sunny in Palma with a strong northeasterly wind in the morning and a low of 19.

Calvia is 34 with hazy sunshine, strong winds and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

It’s sunny but blustery in Llucmajor with a high of 34 degrees falling to 21 after dark.

Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 33 degrees with an easterly wind and a low of 20.

And it’s 36, hot and sunny in Soller with winds gusting between 20 and 40 kilometres an hour and an overnight temperature of 21.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

T mín ºC hoy miércoles en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca

24 Palma, Portopí

24 Far de Capdepera

23 Banyalbufar

23 Llucmajor

22 Santanyí

22 Portocolom

22 Sóller, Puerto

22 Escorca, Lluc

22 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

22 Port de Pollença

22 Campos, Salines

21 Porreres pic.twitter.com/h5plAQYGbH — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 16, 2021

