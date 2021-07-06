It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and 32 degrees in Palma with light winds and a tropical overnight temperature of 22.
Calvia is 33 and sunny, with cloudy intervals, moderate winds and a low of 20 degrees.
There’s clear blue skies, moderate winds and sunshine in Ses Salines with a high of 31 degrees falling to 21 after dark.
Alcudia is 29 degrees and overcast this morning, but sunny this afternoon with light to moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 22.
It’s a foggy start in Escorca with a mixture of wind, sunshine and clouds this afternoon, a high of 28 degrees and a low of 18.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/LR7v5dTnJF— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 7, 2021
