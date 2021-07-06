Alcudia beach, Mallorca.

04-07-2021

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and 32 degrees in Palma with light winds and a tropical overnight temperature of 22.

Calvia is 33 and sunny, with cloudy intervals, moderate winds and a low of 20 degrees.

There’s clear blue skies, moderate winds and sunshine in Ses Salines with a high of 31 degrees falling to 21 after dark.

Alcudia is 29 degrees and overcast this morning, but sunny this afternoon with light to moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 22.

It’s a foggy start in Escorca with a mixture of wind, sunshine and clouds this afternoon, a high of 28 degrees and a low of 18.

