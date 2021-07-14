Palma is 29 degrees and overcast with the possibility of afternoon showers and a low of 19.
Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 28 with moderate southeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.
It’s dull and blustery in ses Salines with sunny intervals and the high of 27 degrees will drop to 19 after dark.
Muro is 30 degrees with a mixture of sunshine, clouds and wind and the low is 18.
Banyalbufar is 25 degrees with southeasterly winds in the morning and overnight it will be 20 degrees.
Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 15, 2021
23 Capdepera
22 P.Palma
21 Banyalbufar
21 P.Sóller
20 Portocolom
20 Santanyí
19 Pollença
19 C St Pere
19 Andratx
19 P.Pollença
19 Porreres
19 Llucmajor, Cap B.
18 Llucmajor
18 Aerop.Palma
18 S.Servera
18 Sineu
18 Calvià
18 Sa Pobla pic.twitter.com/rjiEmTvimX
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/CIELS7QWid— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 15, 2021
Currently there are no comments.