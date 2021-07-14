Palma is 29 degrees and overcast with the possibility of afternoon showers and a low of 19.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 28 with moderate southeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.

It’s dull and blustery in ses Salines with sunny intervals and the high of 27 degrees will drop to 19 after dark.

Muro is 30 degrees with a mixture of sunshine, clouds and wind and the low is 18.

Banyalbufar is 25 degrees with southeasterly winds in the morning and overnight it will be 20 degrees.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

23 Capdepera

22 P.Palma

21 Banyalbufar

21 P.Sóller

20 Portocolom

20 Santanyí

19 Pollença

19 C St Pere

19 Andratx

19 P.Pollença

19 Porreres

19 Llucmajor, Cap B.

18 Llucmajor

18 Aerop.Palma

18 S.Servera

18 Sineu

18 Calvià

18 Sa Pobla

Weather forecast for the next few days: