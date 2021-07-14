Palma Bay, Mallorca.

29-06-2020Humphrey Carter

Palma is 29 degrees and overcast with the possibility of afternoon showers and a low of 19.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 28 with moderate southeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.

It’s dull and blustery in ses Salines with sunny intervals and the high of 27 degrees will drop to 19 after dark.

Muro is 30 degrees with a mixture of sunshine, clouds and wind and the low is 18.

Banyalbufar is 25 degrees with southeasterly winds in the morning and overnight it will be 20 degrees.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

