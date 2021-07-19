It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 32 degrees, strong southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 20.

Calvia is hot and sunny and 33 with a mild breeze and a low of 19 degrees.

There’s sunshine galore in Santanyi with a cool easterly wind and the temperature will fall from 32 during the day to 18 after dark.

Alcudia is 31 degrees and sunny with almost no wind at all and it will be sweltering overnight when the mercury dips to 21.

It’s a scorcher in Soller with a high of 34 degrees, lots of sunshine and a low of 18.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

24 Capdepera

22 P.Palma

22 P.Sóller

22 Banyalbufar

22 Portocolom

22 C St Pere

22 Llucmajor, Cap B.

21 Santanyí

21 P.Pollença

21 Manacor

21 Llucmajor

21 Pollença

21 Sineu

20 Artà

20 Porreres

20 Sta Maria

20 S.Servera

20 Sa Pobla

20 Muro pic.twitter.com/QV3SP6iEOq — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 19, 2021

Weather for the next few days: