Illetes Military Club, Mallorca.

Illetes Military Club, Mallorca.

18-07-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 32 degrees, strong southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 20.

Calvia is hot and sunny and 33 with a mild breeze and a low of 19 degrees.

There’s sunshine galore in Santanyi with a cool easterly wind and the temperature will fall from 32 during the day to 18 after dark.

Alcudia is 31 degrees and sunny with almost no wind at all and it will be sweltering overnight when the mercury dips to 21.

It’s a scorcher in Soller with a high of 34 degrees, lots of sunshine and a low of 18.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Weather for the next few days:

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.