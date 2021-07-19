It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 32 degrees, strong southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 20.
Calvia is hot and sunny and 33 with a mild breeze and a low of 19 degrees.
There’s sunshine galore in Santanyi with a cool easterly wind and the temperature will fall from 32 during the day to 18 after dark.
Alcudia is 31 degrees and sunny with almost no wind at all and it will be sweltering overnight when the mercury dips to 21.
It’s a scorcher in Soller with a high of 34 degrees, lots of sunshine and a low of 18.
Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 19, 2021
24 Capdepera
22 P.Palma
22 P.Sóller
22 Banyalbufar
22 Portocolom
22 C St Pere
22 Llucmajor, Cap B.
21 Santanyí
21 P.Pollença
21 Manacor
21 Llucmajor
21 Pollença
21 Sineu
20 Artà
20 Porreres
20 Sta Maria
20 S.Servera
20 Sa Pobla
20 Muro pic.twitter.com/QV3SP6iEOq
Weather for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/ZsOqNfgseD— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 19, 2021
Currently there are no comments.