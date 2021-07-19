Mallorca.

Mallorca.

24-01-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s another gorgeous, sunny day in Palma with a high of 31 degrees, strong southerly winds and a low of 20.

Andratx is 30 with wall-to-wall sunshine, a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 19.

It’s hot, windy and sunny in Llucmajor with a daytime high of 33 degrees dropping to 20 after dark.

Pollensa is 34 degrees with lots of sunshine, evening clouds and a low of 21.

It’s a little cooler in Banyalbufar with a high of 30, but there’s no wind and it will be a sweltering 22 degrees overnight.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.