It’s another gorgeous, sunny day in Palma with a high of 31 degrees, strong southerly winds and a low of 20.

Andratx is 30 with wall-to-wall sunshine, a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 19.

It’s hot, windy and sunny in Llucmajor with a daytime high of 33 degrees dropping to 20 after dark.

Pollensa is 34 degrees with lots of sunshine, evening clouds and a low of 21.

It’s a little cooler in Banyalbufar with a high of 30, but there’s no wind and it will be a sweltering 22 degrees overnight.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

25 Capdepera

23 P.Palma

23 Banyalbufar

22 P.Sóller

22 C St Pere

22 Portocolom

22 Llucmajor, Cap B.

21 Santanyí

20 Pollença

20 Llucmajor

20 Porreres

20 S.Servera

20 Sineu

20 P.Pollença

20 Sta Maria

19 Alfàbia

19 Manacor

19 Alfàbia

19 Manacor

19 Aerop.Palma

