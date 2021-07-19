It’s another gorgeous, sunny day in Palma with a high of 31 degrees, strong southerly winds and a low of 20.
Andratx is 30 with wall-to-wall sunshine, a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 19.
It’s hot, windy and sunny in Llucmajor with a daytime high of 33 degrees dropping to 20 after dark.
Pollensa is 34 degrees with lots of sunshine, evening clouds and a low of 21.
It’s a little cooler in Banyalbufar with a high of 30, but there’s no wind and it will be a sweltering 22 degrees overnight.
Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
25 Capdepera
23 P.Palma
23 Banyalbufar
22 P.Sóller
22 C St Pere
22 Portocolom
22 Llucmajor, Cap B.
21 Santanyí
20 Pollença
20 Llucmajor
20 Porreres
20 S.Servera
20 Sineu
20 P.Pollença
20 Sta Maria
19 Alfàbia
19 Manacor
19 Aerop.Palma pic.twitter.com/WMkZNDD5Xm
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Weather forecast for the next few days:
