Cala Agulla, Mallorca.

Cala Agulla, Mallorca.

17-07-2021Ultima Hora

Palma is 33 degrees, hot and sunny today with hardly any wind and an overnight temperature of 20.

The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 32 degrees with a light southeasterly breeze and a low of 19.

Felanitx is 30 with lots of sunshine and moderate southerly winds, but it will be a sweltering 22 degrees overnight.

It’s a hot one in Manacor with a high of 33, light to moderate southeasterly winds and a low of 20.

Valldemossa is 30 degrees and sunny with barely a waft of fresh air and an overnight temperature of 20.

Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.