Palma is 33 degrees, hot and sunny today with hardly any wind and an overnight temperature of 20.

The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 32 degrees with a light southeasterly breeze and a low of 19.

Felanitx is 30 with lots of sunshine and moderate southerly winds, but it will be a sweltering 22 degrees overnight.

It’s a hot one in Manacor with a high of 33, light to moderate southeasterly winds and a low of 20.

Valldemossa is 30 degrees and sunny with barely a waft of fresh air and an overnight temperature of 20.

Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

25 Capdepera

24 P.Sóller

24 P.Palma

23 Banyalbufar

23 C St Pere

22 Santanyí

22 Portocolom

21 Llucmajor

21 Llucmajor, Cap B.

21 Porreres

20 Pollença

20 Sineu

20 Sa Pobla

20 Andratx

20 P.Pollença

20 Sta Maria

20 Manacor

20 Alfàbia

20 Aerop.Palma

