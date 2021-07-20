Palma is 33 degrees, hot and sunny today with hardly any wind and an overnight temperature of 20.
The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 32 degrees with a light southeasterly breeze and a low of 19.
Felanitx is 30 with lots of sunshine and moderate southerly winds, but it will be a sweltering 22 degrees overnight.
It’s a hot one in Manacor with a high of 33, light to moderate southeasterly winds and a low of 20.
Valldemossa is 30 degrees and sunny with barely a waft of fresh air and an overnight temperature of 20.
Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
25 Capdepera
24 P.Sóller
24 P.Palma
23 Banyalbufar
23 C St Pere
22 Santanyí
22 Portocolom
21 Llucmajor
21 Llucmajor, Cap B.
21 Porreres
20 Pollença
20 Sineu
20 Sa Pobla
20 Andratx
20 P.Pollença
20 Sta Maria
20 Manacor
20 Alfàbia
20 Aerop.Palma pic.twitter.com/Pbc6ziXH1a
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Orange alert for maximum temperatures in Balearic Islands active today and tomorrow.
