Keep up to date with the weekend weather in Mallorca

21-08-2021Toni Diez¶

The Met Office forecasts clear skies for this Saturday in the Balearic Islands with some clouds from the afternoon-evening onwards.

Night temperatures will remain unchanged and daytime temperatures will rise slightly.

The wind will blow from the east and will be light, with coastal breezes during the afternoon.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures today:

