The Met Office forecasts clear skies for this Saturday in the Balearic Islands with some clouds from the afternoon-evening onwards.
Night temperatures will remain unchanged and daytime temperatures will rise slightly.
The wind will blow from the east and will be light, with coastal breezes during the afternoon.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Minimum temperatures today:
25 Capdepera
24 P.Palma
23 P.Sóller
23 Banyalbufar
22 Portocolom
22 Santanyí
22 C St Pere
21 Porreres
21 P.Pollença
21 Llucmajor, Cap B.
20 S.Servera
20 Llucmajor
20 Pollença
20 Alfàbia
20 Campos, Salines
20 Manacor
