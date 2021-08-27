On Saturday, anticyclonic weather will prevail, with a decrease in temperatures in most of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

The forecast for the Balearic Islands is for a predominantly partly cloudy sky, with intervals of low clouds until midday and morning mist.

Slightly rising night-time temperatures, and slightly rising daytime temperatures in the southwest of the islands and falling in the rest. Light wind increasing to easterly and north-easterly winds.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Alcudia - 29C (low 21C); moderate northeasterlies.

Andratx - 31C (low 21C); southerly and easterly light to gentle.

Calvia - 33C (low 20C); moderate easterly, backing light northeasterly.

Deya - 30C (low 20C); light breezes from the east and southeast.

Palma - 32C (low 21C); moderate to fresh east and northeast breezes.

Pollensa - 30C (low 20C); gentle to moderate easterlies.

Sant Llorenç - 30C (low 20C); moderate breezes from the east and northeast.

Santanyi - 30C (low 20C); moderate easterlies.