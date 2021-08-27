S'Illot, Alcudia, Mallorca

S'Illot, Alcudia.

27-08-2021

On Saturday, anticyclonic weather will prevail, with a decrease in temperatures in most of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

The forecast for the Balearic Islands is for a predominantly partly cloudy sky, with intervals of low clouds until midday and morning mist.

Slightly rising night-time temperatures, and slightly rising daytime temperatures in the southwest of the islands and falling in the rest. Light wind increasing to easterly and north-easterly winds.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Alcudia - 29C (low 21C); moderate northeasterlies.

Andratx - 31C (low 21C); southerly and easterly light to gentle.

Calvia - 33C (low 20C); moderate easterly, backing light northeasterly.

Deya - 30C (low 20C); light breezes from the east and southeast.

Palma - 32C (low 21C); moderate to fresh east and northeast breezes.

Pollensa - 30C (low 20C); gentle to moderate easterlies.

Sant Llorenç - 30C (low 20C); moderate breezes from the east and northeast.

Santanyi - 30C (low 20C); moderate easterlies.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.