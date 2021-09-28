It’s 26 degrees and raining in Palma with strong northeasterly winds and a low of 17.
Calvia is wet and windy with a high of 27 and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.
It’s 26 in ses Salines with scattered showers, light-moderate winds and low of 17 degrees.
Muro is wet and windy this morning, but it will be 25 degrees when the sun comes out this afternoon and the temperature will drop to 16 overnight.
It’s overcast and pouring rain in Valldemossa with a high of 23 degrees, light winds and a low of 17.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Today's minimum temperatures:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 29, 2021
en #Mallorca:
22 Far de Capdepera
20 Palma, Portopí
20 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
20 Banyalbufar
19 Sóller, Puerto
19 Colònia de Sant Pere
19 Portocolom
19 Santanyí
18 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
18 Llucmajor
17 Port de Pollença pic.twitter.com/CQIBCcUkgF
