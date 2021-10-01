It’s another miserable, windy, rainy day in Palma with a high of 26 degrees and a low of 18.
Andratx is 27 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with morning showers, light southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 17 degrees.
It’s 26 in Santanyi with a mixture of sunshine, wind and rain and a low of 18 degrees.
Alcudia is mostly sunny with a toptemperature of 27, barely any wind and an overnight it will be 18 degrees.
It’s cooler, but sunny in Valdemossa with a high of 23 degrees with cloudy intervals, evening fog and a low of 16.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/4r4g9eW3OJ— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 2, 2021
Today's minimum temperatures:
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 2, 2021
21 Capdepera
19 P.Sóller
19 Banyalbufar
19 Portocolom
19 P.Palma
18 P.Pollença
18 C St Pere
18 Llucmajor, Cap B.
17 Santanyí
17 S.Servera
16 Pollença
16 Artà
16 Porreres
16 Calvià
16 Aerop.Palma
16 Llucmajor
16 Andratxhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/vGRRGAPWa5
Currently there are no comments.