Palma is cloudy and wet this morning but it will be 22 degrees when the sun will comes out later, with a light northeasterly wind and a low of 18.

It’s 21, overcast and raining in Calvia with afternoon sunshine and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

Santanyi is 20 degrees and blustery with showers this morning and it will be cloudy most of the day with a low of 11.

It’s a miserable morning in Manacor with heavy rain and strong winds, but it should clear up by noon and the daytime high of 20 degrees will drop to 13 after dark.

Soller is 21, cloudy and breezy with morning showers, afternoon sun and a low of 12.