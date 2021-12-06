The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 18 degrees with a nice northerly breeze, so best get the laundry done before the rain comes back tomorrow! Overnight the temperature will drop to 10.

It’s 17 and sunny in Calvia, but the wind will pick up this evening and after dark the mercury will fall to 11 degrees.

Santanyi is gorgeous with a high of 17, lots of sunshine, a light wind and an overnight temperature of 8.

It’s warm and sunny in Santa Margalida with a high of 18 degrees, evening winds and a low of 7.

Banyalbufar is 16 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a strong northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 13.

Live feed from Portocolom:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures ( Today ):

3 Campos

4 Campos, Salines

5 Sa Pobla

6 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

6 Palma, Universitat

6 Serra d'Alfàbia

6 Muro

7 Pollença

7 Binissalem

7 Son Servera

7 Llucmajor

7 Manacor

7 Artà

7 Port de Pollença

Keep up to date with the weather forecast for the whole island by clicking here.