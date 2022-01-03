The anticyclonic situation will remain over the Balearic Islands throughout today and tomorrow but a worsening of the situation in the middle of the week will place the arrival of the Three Kings in winter weather, with the possibility of snow on the peaks of the Serra de Tramuntana.

Wednesday will see a change in the weather with some rainfall in Menorca and the north of Mallorca.

The return of "full winter", according to Aemet will begin to be noticed from the afternoon and evening of Wednesday, the eve of Epiphany, with the wind that will turn northeast with maximum temperatures of 12 degrees.

The Three Kings Parade is due to start at 6pm in Palma, other municipalities will also welcome the Kings on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday it will be cloudy and raining. The snow level will be around 900 metres.