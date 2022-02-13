Something of a north-south divide forecast for Sunday, mainly sunny in the north of the island and cloudy in the south. Breezes from the south or southwest for the whole of Mallorca, freshest in the Tramuntana. Minimal probability of rain.

Rain likely on Monday, and remaining quite blustery. For the rest of the week, breezes easing, mostly sunny and temperature up to 20C by Friday.

Sunday's forecast highs:

Alcudia - 19C

Andratx - 16C

Calvia - 16C

Deya - 16C

Palma - 16C

Pollensa - 19C

Sant Llorenç - 17C

Santanyi - 16C