The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, Monday, February 21, in the Balearic Islands: cloudy or clear skies. Minimum temperatures with little change or in decline and slightly rising maximum temperatures.

Live feed from Es Camp de Mar:

Live feed from Cala Ratjada:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

0 Escorca, Lluc

1 Campos

2 Palma, Univ.

3 Aerop. Palma

3 Sa Pobla

4 Serra d'Alfàbia

4 Muro

4 Pollença

4 Port de Pollença

5 Petra

5 Escorca, Son Torrella

5 Binissalem

5 Son Servera

5 Calvià

5 Son Bonet, Aerop.

7 Artà

7 Santa María

Winds from the west, with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h on the peaks of the Tramuntana mountain range, turning north in Minorca and Ibiza at night.