The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, Monday, February 21, in the Balearic Islands: cloudy or clear skies. Minimum temperatures with little change or in decline and slightly rising maximum temperatures.
Live feed from Es Camp de Mar:
Live feed from Cala Ratjada:
Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:
- 0 Escorca, Lluc
- 1 Campos
- 2 Palma, Univ.
- 3 Aerop. Palma
- 3 Sa Pobla
- 4 Serra d'Alfàbia
- 4 Muro
- 4 Pollença
- 4 Port de Pollença
- 5 Petra
- 5 Escorca, Son Torrella
- 5 Binissalem
- 5 Son Servera
- 5 Calvià
- 5 Son Bonet, Aerop.
- 7 Artà
- 7 Santa María
Winds from the west, with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h on the peaks of the Tramuntana mountain range, turning north in Minorca and Ibiza at night.
