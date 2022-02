Sunny with high cloud for most of the island on Sunday. Breezes light to gentle, mainly from the east.

The week's outlook is quite good. Highs up to 20C by Wednesday, but with rain possible by Friday.

Sunday's forecast highs:

Alcudia - 16C

Andratx - 15C

Calvia - 16C

Deya - 15C

Palma - 18C

Pollensa - 17C

Sant Llorenç - 15C

Santanyi - 15C.