This morning the skies on the island opened up and the rain came pouring down. It has not rainned this hard since November.

No llovía con esta intensidad en Palma desde el mes de noviembre😍 @AEMET_Baleares pic.twitter.com/kbwBc5NBp1 — Duncan Wingen (@DuncanWingen) March 12, 2022

The Met Office had already put Mallorca on yellow alert today for strong showers as they had reported on their twitter account: In the early hours of the day the sky is expected to be overcast with generally light rainfall, especially in the southern part of Mallorca.

These widespread rains, with the possibility of being locally strong, will last until 10.59 hours according to the forecasts.

🌧️Front de pluja creuant les Balears. La part més activa està arribant a Mallorca.

Precipitacions generalitzades amb possibilitat de ser localment fortes.

A les Pitiüses ja ha fet net i a partir de migdia anirà minvant a Mallorca i obrint-se clarianes.https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/13Weuli5Cz — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) March 12, 2022

Above the Met Office shows how the storm is over the Balearics.