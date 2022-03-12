12-03-2022

This morning the skies on the island opened up and the rain came pouring down. It has not rainned this hard since November.

The Met Office had already put Mallorca on yellow alert today for strong showers as they had reported on their twitter account: In the early hours of the day the sky is expected to be overcast with generally light rainfall, especially in the southern part of Mallorca.

These widespread rains, with the possibility of being locally strong, will last until 10.59 hours according to the forecasts.

Above the Met Office shows how the storm is over the Balearics.

