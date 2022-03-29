The weather forecast for today: Cloudy intervals with a predominance of medium and high clouds, with precipitation accompanied by mud preferably during the morning and with less probability during the early morning or at night. Morning mist and dust in suspension. Rising temperatures, mainly at night.

Expected temperatures (ºC) by the met office:

Felanitx (13 - 17)

Lluc (10 - 17)

Palma (12 - 22)

Sa Pobla (10 - 20)

East wind, becoming south-westerly at night.