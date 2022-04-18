Another fine day. Sunny with some high cloud, quite breezy at times with winds coming from the south. Forecast high of 24C but likely to be higher.

On Sunday, the high at the airport weather station was 26.2C.

The outlook for the week is for possible showers from Wednesday into the weekend, with maximum temperatures dropping to 18 and 19C, which would be more in line with the average temperature for mid-April. On Tuesday, it could get up to 26C in parts of the island.