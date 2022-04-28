It’s a beautiful sunny Friday in Palma with a high of 25 degrees but it’s very windy and the temperature will drop to 12 when the sun goes down.

Andratx is 23 with lots of sunshine, but those very strong east and northeasterly winds will make it feel much cooler and it will be 12 overnight

The sun’s out in Fornalutx and it’s 22 degrees with a moderate northerly wind and a low of 9.

It’s 20 and sunny in Alcudia with a 20 kilometre an hour northeasterly wind and an overnight low of 12 degrees.

Soller is 23 and gorgeous with a quick blast of northerly wind round lunchtime and the temperature will drop to 10 degrees after dark.