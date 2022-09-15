Mallorca is finally about to start cooling down according to the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero.

Tomorrow, Friday, the weather is going to very unstable with isolated heavy or very heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and occasionally with hail, more likely in the north of the island.

Aemet has activated the orange, level two, alert across the island with 50 litres of rain per square metre forecast in just one hour; there is also a yellow alert for storms.

The warnings will be active between 12:00 and 20:00 hours.

Temperatures will continue to drop: minimum temperatures will be around 19º-23º and maximum temperatures around 27º-30º.

Guerrero said that on Saturday temperatures will be lower than usual for this time of year in the northern half of the island, where temperatures are expected to be around 25º and in the mountains no higher than 24º; in the rest of the island they could reach 27º.

The minimum temperatures will be between 17º and 21º. The forecast is for heavy isolated showers accompanied by thunderstorms, tending to be partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind will blow from the north and northeast, with strong winds in the northeast of the island.

On Sunday, daytime temperatures will rise again as skies clear.