Mallorca will go from enjoying higher temperatures than normal for the time of year to below average, as a “sharp drop” is expected over the weekend, according to Bernat Amengual, deputy spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics.
He said that a cold front coming from the north is going to push temperatures down.
Mallorca set to freeze this weekend
“Sharp drop” in temperatures forecast
