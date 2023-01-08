The very settled conditions in Mallorca that had prevailed since before Christmas have been replaced by winds and rough seas together with yellow alerts on Sunday and for Monday.

On Friday, the Aemet met agency was already issuing warnings of a change from a lengthy period characterised by minimal breezes. The yellow alert for rough seas applies to the whole of Mallorca. Waves of three metres or more are anticipated from 3pm Sunday until midnight, with the yellow alert continuing until 6am Monday in the south and the east of the island.

The alert for high winds - gusts of 70 km/h and more - is also in force from 3pm until midnight. This is for the whole of the island except the interior. A further alert on Monday is currently in place from 12 noon to 7pm for the Tramuntana and the north.

By midday Sunday, gusts of 70 km/h or close to 70 were already registered at the Serra Alfabia (Bunyola) and Portocolom weather stations.

Although it will be windy for a couple of days, there are still predominantly blue skies and decent temperatures. The midday high on Sunday was 19.8C in Puerto Soller. The breezes are mostly from the southwest on Sunday but are due to shift to the northwest on Monday.