A combination of two storms, Fien and Gerard, has produced gusts of wind of almost 130 kilometres per hour in Mallorca on Tuesday morning. The Aemet met agency reports that the strongest gust, 129, has been recorded at the Serra Alfabia weather station in Bunyola. In Palma, the airport has recorded a gust of 93 km/h.

The Council of Mallorca's roads department has issued a warning for caution, noting that an amber alert for high winds is active for the whole of the island.

In Palma, the town hall has closed the Passeig Sagrera as a precautionary measure; there is a risk of falling trees or branches.

As of 9am, the emergency services had not given any information regarding the number of incidents, but they are likely to be high.

Weather stations indicate that the winds will ease on Tuesday afternoon but pick up again in the evening.