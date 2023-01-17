Passeig Sagrera in Palma closed on Tuesday morning. | Ajuntament de Palma
Palma17/01/2023 09:13
A combination of two storms, Fien and Gerard, has produced gusts of wind of almost 130 kilometres per hour in Mallorca on Tuesday morning. The Aemet met agency reports that the strongest gust, 129, has been recorded at the Serra Alfabia weather station in Bunyola. In Palma, the airport has recorded a gust of 93 km/h.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.