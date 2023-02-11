The met agency had warned that there would be low temperatures for Mallorca between midnight Friday and 9am Saturday, and low temperatures there were. The lowest was -4.3C at the Son Torrella weather station in Escorca at 7.40am. Elsewhere, weather stations registered -3C in Campos at 6.10am and -2.3 in Binissalem at 8am.

The low temperatures are a consequence of a high pressure system and clear skies. There was no snow overnight and none had been forecast because the skies were due to remain clear. There will be a repeat of the low temperatures overnight into Sunday; a yellow alert for the whole of the island is in place.

The historic all-time low in Mallorca is -13.5C. This was at Lluc in February 1956. In that same month, which was when it snowed heavily at sea level, there was a low of -10C at Son Sant Joan Airport. These are obviously temperatures since records began. Going back over the centuries, there probably were lower temperatures during the 'little ice age' that used to produce abundant and regular snow.